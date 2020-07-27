With only a couple of fights inside the Octagon, hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev is already hoping to attract a stellar name for his upcoming UFC fight. The Chechen-Swede fighter has called out former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Khazmat Chimaev stepped inside the Octagon for the first time on July 15, and impressed fight fans by winning a middleweight fight against John Phillips via D’Arce choke in the first round. Only 10 days removed from his first fight in the UFC, Khazmat Chimaev picked up his second straight win inside the cage by destroying former BAMMA champion Rhys McKee via a first-round TKO in the pair's welterweight clash at UFC Fight Island 3.

Khazmat Chimaev wants a money-fight against Mystic Mac

Following two straight impressive victories in quick succession and setting a record for the shortest time between wins, Khazmat Chimaev has now called out Conor McGregor on Twitter.

@TheNotoriousMMA Tab machine king chicken heart @danawhite i’m hungry give me Give me dessert — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 27, 2020

“@TheNotoriousMMA Tap machine king chicken heart @danawhite i’m hungry give me Give me dessert.”

Shortly before calling out McGregor, Khazmat Chimaev also called out No. 7-ranked welterweight contender Demian Maia, and No. 8-ranked welterweight contender Michael Chiesa. While Chimaev would love the prospect of a big-money fight like McGregor, the reality is that the Irishman is the biggest prize fighter in the promotion and is only looking for fights against the biggest names in the sport.

@demianmaia you a legend I respect you but sorry you’re next... let’s see who have better grappling... — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 26, 2020

Conor McGregor announced his retirement following the conclusion of UFC 250 in June.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN shortly after announcing his retirement on Twitter. “All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.