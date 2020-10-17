Khamzat Chimaev and Daniel Cormier set to train together at UFC Fight Island

Khamzat Chimaev competed as an amateur wrestler in his younger days. Utilizing his outstanding grappling skills, the talented fighter subsequently transitioned into MMA.

Chimaev made his amateur MMA debut in 2017, whereas his professional MMA debut came to fruition in 2018.

Currently, Chimaev’s professional MMA record stands at nine wins and no losses.

Considering his accomplishments, Chimaev is regarded by many as one of the top prospects in the combat sports world today.

Khamzat Chimaev aims to ascend to the top of the UFC Welterweight and Middleweight divisions

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 16th, 2020, picking up a dominant second-round submission victory over John Phillips in a Middleweight bout.

Following his debut matchup in the UFC’s famed Octagon, Chimaev made a quick recovery and competed on July 26th, 2020, against Rhys McKee in a Welterweight bout.

Chimaev secured a TKO victory over McKee in the very first round of the fight.

Following his spectacular victory over McKee, Chimaev went on to face veteran UFC fighter Gerald Meerschaert in a Middleweight bout.

Much to the surprise of the vast majority of MMA fans and experts, Chimaev knocked out the crafty veteran in just 17 seconds.

Needless to say, The Swedish fighter has caught the imagination of the MMA world with many predicting him as the next big star in UFC. Certain sections of the MMA world have pointed out that Chimaev could potentially capture both the UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Championships in the years to come.

Khamzat Chimaev, on his part, has been issuing challenges to several top fighters in the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions - most of whom haven't been interested in fighting him.

The young up-and-comer has called out UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Chris Weidman, and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, to name a few.

Now, Chimaev has made an interesting request to former UFC World Champion, Daniel Cormier, asking the American Kickboxing Academy captain to train with him at Fight Island.

Khamzat Chimaev and Daniel Cormier are likely to train together at UFC Fight Island

Khamzat Chimaev took to his official social media account to request Daniel Cormier for an opportunity to train together.

Cormier responded to Chimaev’s aforementioned tweet and noted that he’s working – alluding towards his busy routine as a UFC analyst – and asked Chimaev to tell him a time when they could train together.

Chimaev reverted by stating that anytime at Cormier's convenience would be fine.

@dc_mma my brother it would be an honour for me if we can train tonight 😁👑 pic.twitter.com/I1OnoKDdv1 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 16, 2020

I’m working tell me a time. I’m be there — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 16, 2020

Whenever u can champ I can 24 hours ✊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 16, 2020

Cormier recently suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Stipe Miocic and subsequently announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

DC is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and has previously held the UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Championships.

