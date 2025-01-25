Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis put on notice by new UFC fighter, calls out 'Borz' over unfulfilled promise

UFC newcomer Azamat Bekoev recently put middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and highly-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev on notice after winning his first UFC bout. 'Iron' made his debut at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 against Zach Reese.The Russian finished the fight inside one round due to brutal ground and pound.

Meanwhile, du Plessis is training hard for his upcoming title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Australia. The champion is one of the most skilled competitors in the UFC, with his last three wins coming against Robert Whittaker, Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev has been promised a title shot by the UFC and is most likely going to face the winner of du Plessis vs. Strickland 2. According to Bekoev, he met Chimaev in Thailand where 'Borz' promised to spar him but had to leave because the UFC called him. Speaking to Inside Fighting following his win at UFC 311, Bekoev said:

“He started fight, he looks very good and dangerous, and all my life I wanted to compete with the best fighters in the world, and maybe three years ago, I gave him a call on the Instagram and there was a lot of supporters who wanted to see the fight, but I haven't been in the UFC and he didn't answer. I met him at Thailand and he promised to spar me but he had to leave after the UFC had called him.”

Speaking on the upcoming title fight between du Plessis and Strickland, the Russian said:

"Actually I don't care who gonna win. I want to smash them both. I’m gonna destroy them. I love it, bro, I don't care who gonna win."

Check out Azamat Bekoev's comments below (11:50):

Robert Whittaker claims Khamzat Chimaev's trait could become weakness in Dricus du Plessis fight

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker said Khamzat Chimaev's commitment to his shots could lead to his downfall against champion Dricus du Plessis. Whittaker faced Chimaev at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi and was brutally submitted in the first round.

Speaking on who would have a better chance to beat Khamzat Chimaev - Strickland or du Plessis - the Australian said:

"I think he beats both of them, I do. I think Dricus would be a harder opponent of Sean and him, just because if Dricus survives because Dricus is just good at surviving, being there, and if we have seen anything with Chimaev, he gets tired committing too heavily to his shots, and grappling transitions."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (6:16):

