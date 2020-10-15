Khamzat Chimaev could fight Neil Magny next due to an interesting reason

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 16th, 2020, against John Phillips and won the fight via submission in round two.

Chimaev followed it up with yet another impressive performance by beating Rhys McKee via TKO on July 26th, 10 days after his UFC debut.

In light of Chimaev’s back-to-back stoppage wins within a span of 10 days, UFC booked Chimaev to face promotional veteran Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178 on September 19th.

He ended up knocking out Meerschaert within 17 seconds to continue his impressive start to life in UFC.

UFC officials have been trying to find him a worthy opponent. Chimaev has already stated that he would like to fight a big name next. Now it seems that he may have found out who his next opponent will be and it is none other than Neil Magny

Khamzat Chimaev could do battle against Neil Magny in his next fight

Gerald Meerschaert was considered by many in the MMA community to be Khamzat Chimaev’s toughest opponent to date, with certain fans suggesting that Chimaev could end up losing to the crafty veteran.

However, Chimaev’s 17-second KO victory over a reputable veteran like Meerschaert silenced his doubters. This has also resulted in him gaining a considerable amount of momentum and brand value in the current MMA landscape.

Chimaev has subsequently issued challenges to several top fighters in both the UFC Welterweight and Middleweight divisions. In fact, Chimaev has gone as far as calling out reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and UFC Middleweight title holder, Israel Adesanya.

Additionally, the Swedish fighter has been lobbying for fights against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor as well.

Welterweight middleweight doesn’t matter I will be ready give me a name @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 5, 2020

On that note, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani put forth a tweet where he shed light on Chimaev’s potential future opponent, noting that the UFC is yet to finalize a fight for the rising star.

Helwani indicated that Neil Magny could face Chimaev, as the American fighter has volunteered for the fight.

Apparently, Magny spoke to Helwani and revealed to him that UFC hasn’t formally offered him the opportunity to fight Chimaev yet. Magny added that he will accept the Chimaev fight if UFC does eventually offer it to him.

Furthermore, Helwani emphasized the reason Magny provided as to why the latter is willing to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

“I would love to fight one more time this year. Ideally a fight against Chiesa or Wonderboy makes the most sense, but these guys are MIA. So taking on the biggest prospect is the next best option.”

UFC still searching for an opponent for Khamzat Chimaev. Some rumblings that it will be Neil Magny, who volunteered to fight him. He told me today he hasn’t been formally offered the fight yet, but he’ll likely take it, if they do. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/BQVHXRcKqH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 14, 2020

Could Neil Magny derail Khamzat Chimaev’s title ambitions?

Neil Magny is presently on a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent fight being a unanimous decision victory over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler.

Magny is regarded as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the UFC Welterweight division and would likely be Khamzat Chimaev's toughest opponent to date.

Which fighter do you think would emerge victorious in a clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny? Sound off in the comments.