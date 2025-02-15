Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev's wrestling technique dissected by MMA legend's coach: "It could be very fatiguing"

Khamzat Chimaev and Islam Makhachev's wrestling technique was recently dissected by the coach of former UFC double champion Georges St-Pierre, Firas Zahabi. The legendary trainer is the head coach at Tristar Gym in Canada and helped 'GSP' achieve legendary status in the sport of martial arts.

Zahabi thinks 'Borz' has an incredible bounce which helps him take down his opponents with ease. On the other hand, Makhachev tries to bend at the waist and tries to take his opponent down according to the Canadian coach.

Chimaev is next in contention to face the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The 30-year-old has waited more than four years for his title shot since making his debut back in 2020. Meanwhile, Makhachev recently defended his title at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Zahabi said:

"His bounce is so incredible. Look at the way he took down Whittaker. He’s a long reach and a crazy pounce. He drops, level changes and he pounces. It’s stunning. Islam doesn’t have that. He bends at the waist and fires in. He doesn’t level change that low.

"Chimaev, he doesn't care if you're out of balance, he's shooting so low, he's grabbing a hold of you. It doesn't matter how you're ready or not, but I think if it can be stopped [Khamzat's style], then it can be very fatiguing."

Check out Firas Zahabi's comments below:

When Khamzat Chimaev shared his reaction on Dricus Du Plessis' title defense against Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis faced former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in his first title defense. The South Africa native submitted Adesanya in the fourth round and became the first fighter to defeat 'The Last Stylebender' via submission.

Before his fight against Robert Whittaker, Chimaev sat down with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Speaking about Du Plessis, Chimaev said:

"Izzy is going down slowly. I don't think he's that motivated like before...Izzy is a better fighter than du Plessis I think. ...They fought like fighters...but then how much you're hungry, how much you want this, you can be a bad fighter, and you could be... some guy can beat you up four rounds and last round because of your heart you win the fight."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (08:31):

