Khamzat Chimaev, Jiri Prochazka, and others blast Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312 for underwhelming display: "No technic, no rhythm"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 09, 2025 08:04 GMT
Fellow fighters react to Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 312. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC 312 in Sydney delivered a historic night of championship action on Feb. 8, as middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his title against former champion Sean Strickland. Despite high expectations, the fight left many in the MMA community unimpressed.

Du Plessis set the tone early, landing heavier shots while Strickland struggled to establish momentum. The American remained competitive through three rounds but was ultimately outworked. In the fourth, Du Plessis shattered Strickland’s nose with a clean right hand, leaving him bloodied and on the back foot.

The South African continued his dominance in the final round, securing a unanimous decision victory. With this win, Du Plessis extended his UFC record to 9-0 and overall career record to 23-2.

However, the performance drew criticism from notable fighters and analysts. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani questioned the legitimacy of the fight, stating:

I wanted to see the Khamzat fight, I wanted to see it right away. I didn't think this was necessary, and Sean did nothing in this fight to make us think that he was going to win at any point... it was not an entertaining title fight.”

Check out Ariel Helwani's comment below:

Potential title contender Khamzat Chimaev gave a blunt reaction to the fight on X, writing:

"Biggest bullsh*t is this fight 🥱🥱🥱"

Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka acknowledged du Plessis’ effort but criticized the technique, writing:

"Congrats @dricusduplessis. No technic, no rhythm but 200% activity and pressure, especially like a champion, that was something inspirational. ⚡️"

With Chimaev and Nassourdine Imavov eager for a title shot, du Plessis may soon have a new challenger. Imavov, fresh off a win over Israel Adesanya, boldly declared:

"With all respect, I’m ripping off your champ. I’m already ready. Anytime"

Check out some of the reactions to the UFC 312 main event below:

Fellow UFC fighters react to UFC 312 main event. [Screenshot via X]
Fellow UFC fighters react to UFC 312 main event. [Screenshot via X]

Edited by Anurag Mitra
