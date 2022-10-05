Khamzat Chimaev next fight: When is 'Borz' likely to return to the octagon?

Khamzat Chimaev last fought against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last month. However, the Sweden-based fighter has recently stated that he will be returning to his training camp in two weeks. Brett Okamoto reported the development via Twitter.

Rumors have been circulating that Chimaev is stuck in Russia after getting his passport seized. However, Okamoto also had it from Chimaev's manager that these reports are not true.

While reporting on Chimaev's latest developments, Okamoto stated on Twitter:

"I just spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) manager Majdi Shammas, who told me reports of Khamzat being stuck in Russia with a revoked passport are not true. Khamzat is in Russia, but there are 'no problems' with any travel restrictions according to Shammas."

"Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) tells me he is visiting family in Russia and will return to Sweden in two weeks. 'Start training camp, fight somebody, find somebody, smash somebody, make money.'"

The Russian-born MMA fighter recently engaged in a back-and-forth with Paulo Costa. Costa usually competes in the 185lbs division and with Chimaev last fighting in a catchweight 180lbs bout against Kevin Holland, the bout is a distinct possibility.

Did Khamzat Chimaev ever compete in amateur MMA?

Yes, Chimaev has fought once in the amateur MMA scene. The Sweden-based fighter took on Khaled Laallam at Fight Club Rush 1 and managed to win via submission in the second round.

The 28-year-old transitioned quickly to the professional MMA scene, making his pro debut in 2018. Gard Olve Sagen was the unlucky fighter to have to take on Chimaev in his debut bout, with the Norwegian fighter losing in the second round via ground and pound.

Watch Chimaev's first ever MMA bout here:

After six professional MMA bouts, Chimaev managed to earn a UFC contract. 'Borz' fought in Brave CF before transitioning into the UFC and taking on John Phillips on his promotional debut.

Khamzat Chimaev made a statement on his debut, managing to submit Phillips in the second round at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige in 2020. Only one of Chimaev's UFC bouts have gone to the judges' scorecards, with Gilbert Burns thoroughly testing his mettle at UFC 273. 'Borz' is now ranked #3 in the UFC's welterweight division and is one of the hottest prospects in the organization.

