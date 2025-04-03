  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev opens up on getting arrested during attempted Ireland visit to confront Conor McGregor ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Khamzat Chimaev opens up on getting arrested during attempted Ireland visit to confront Conor McGregor ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Apr 03, 2025 05:08 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (middle) talks failed visit to Ireland to spar Conor McGregor (right) before Khabib Nurmagomedov (left). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Khamzat Chimaev (middle) talks failed visit to Ireland to spar Conor McGregor (right) before Khabib Nurmagomedov (left). [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khamzat Chimaev recently opened up about attempting to confront Conor McGregor in Ireland about a series of social media posts the Irishman shared before his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Ad

In a recent interview with Azamat Chef, Chimaev explained that he wasn't too happy about McGregor's seemingly insulting his compatriots during the build-up to the Nurmagomedov title fight at UFC 299. 'Borz' then saw the Irishman boast about dropping a fellow Chechen-born fighter during training and decided to fly to Ireland to see if he could spar with McGregor. He said:

"I just saw one of our guys, my compatriot... He [McGregor] dropped him in sparring and posted a picture. My friends told me to spar with him, and I flew over there, but I didn't find him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chimaev continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"No, they didn’t let me in. They arrested me at the airport and sent me back home. They must have mistaken me for someone else. Later, they sent me a letter saying that I could come back any time."
Ad

Bo Nickal explains why he'd pick Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus du Plessis as potential opponent

Bo Nickal recently explained why he prefers fighting Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus du Plessis. Given that Nickal and Chimaev are widely considered two of the most exciting wrestlers to watch on the UFC roster, the American believes a fight against 'Borz' would sell more seats than most other matchups.

Ad

During a recent interview with Home of Fight, Nickal claimed that a fight against Chimaev could be one of the three biggest fights possible in the UFC today and said:

"100%, that's the most exciting fight [against Khamzat Chimaev over Dricus Du Plessis] there is in the division in my opinion. I think you know, as far as the fights in the UFC, you know, you got at the top, Jones and Aspinall, you got Ilia potentially with Islam or another 55er [155 pound] and I think right after that the most exciting fight next is me and Khamzat."
Ad

Catch Bo Nickal's comments below (21:31):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी