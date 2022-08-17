"Kamaru's getting much better boxing, and Leon's getting better wrestling" - Khamzat Chimaev casts his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

Khamzat Chimaev, the No.3-ranked welterweight, recently gave his prediction about who he believes will walk away from the upcoming Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards match with the belt.

Chimaev has a vested interest in the UFC 278 title fight between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and No.2-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, as he could be next in line for a title shot. Usman and Edwards are set to compete for the championship on August 20.

UFC @ufc



[ Saturday | @VivintArena | @StateOfSport | LIVE on UFC.ac/3N8AZOy ] The Salt Lake City showdown is upon us - #UFC278 fight week starts NOW![ Saturday | @VivintArena | @StateOfSport | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | Tickets The Salt Lake City showdown is upon us - #UFC278 fight week starts NOW![ Saturday | @VivintArena | @StateOfSport | LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV | Tickets 🔗 UFC.ac/3N8AZOy ] https://t.co/i9CLsGa0qY

Edwards has not lost a fight since he last faced Usman nearly seven years ago. Usman has not lost a fight since his second professional bout over nine years ago. He is undefeated in the UFC with a 15-0 record and will have a chance at history when he faces Edwards.

Chimaev, while speaking with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, picked Usman to win the fight, even though he believes the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter is afraid of him.

A victory for Edwards would likely delay the Swedish fighter's chances of receiving a title fight, as Usman would almost certainly receive an immediate rematch. However, Chimaev isn't counting Edwards out, stating (starting at the 4:19 mark):

"I actually am like 60/40 for Usman, yeah... [From] when they last met, they're both completely different. Kamaru's getting much better boxing, and Leon's getting better wrestling. It's an interesting fight for me as well."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's full appearance on TheMacLife below:

Is Khamzat Chimaev right to expect a close fight?

Khamzat Chimaev is giving Leon Edwards a good chance to dethrone Kamaru Usman, despite picking the current champion to win the bout.

Edwards believes that he is fighting Usman at the perfect time and will be able to shock the world at UFC 278. However, Usman noted that he is more prepared and obsessed with competition than ever, obviously expecting to be at the top of his game.

Following his UFC 268 victory over Colby Covington, UFC President Dana White labeled Kamaru Usman as the greatest welterweight of all-time, a claim he recently doubled down on.

#UFC278 on BT Sport @btsportufc Has Kamaru Usman done enough to overtake GSP as the Welterweight GOAT? Has Kamaru Usman done enough to overtake GSP as the Welterweight GOAT? https://t.co/oQasSxsMNp

While Chimaev is right that Edwards shouldn't be counted out, it is unwise to bet against Usman at this stage of his career. He has shown a level of dominance that has only been seen from a handful of fighters and achieved a level of greatness that has firmly put him in the GOAT discussion.

Combat Sports Nigeria @CombatSportsNG "Kamaru Usman is just one fight away from tying Anderson Silva' - Dana White "Kamaru Usman is just one fight away from tying Anderson Silva' - Dana White https://t.co/twQieUfDlT

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by kennedyking2016