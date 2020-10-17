Khamzat Chimaev has taken the MMA world by storm with a trio of terrifyingly dominant performances inside the Octagon.

Chimaev entered his first UFC fight sporting a professional MMA record of 6 wins and no defeats.

The Swedish combatant – who was born in Chechnya, Russia – emerged victorious in his UFC debut, submitting John Phillips in round two of their Middleweight matchup.

Chimaev followed up his dominant UFC debut with yet another stoppage victory, merely 10 days after his fight against Phillips, this time around in the Welterweight division.

Rhys McKee served as Chimaev’s opponent in the latter’s second UFC fight and ended up losing to him via TKO in the very first round.

Khamzat Chimaev continued his dominant run by proving his mettle against a veteran UFC fighter

Having secured back-to-back stoppage victories in the UFC, within a span of 10 days nonetheless, Chimaev was accorded the opportunity to face veteran fighter Gerald Meerschaert in September of this year.

Meerschaert is a respected veteran fighter who many believed would be the toughest test of Chimaev’s young Mixed Martial Arts career.

Nevertheless, Chimaev went on to stop Meerschaert via KO in about 17 seconds. The aggressive fighter has been issuing challenges to several top-tier competitors in the UFC Welterweight and Middleweight divisions ever since.

Khamzat Chimaev responds to Chris Weidman and says that he’ll smash the latter

Khamzat Chimaev recently claimed that the UFC had offered both Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Chris Weidman the opportunity to fight the former.

Chimaev added, however, that both Thompson and Weidman had turned the fight down.

As noted, Chimaev competes in both the Welterweight and Middleweight divisions.

Considering that, booking him in fights against Thompson (Welterweight) and Weidman (Middleweight) wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Chris Weidman, who’s a former UFC Middleweight Champion, took to his official social media account in order to address the claims made by Chimaev regarding turning down a fight with him.

Weidman put forth a tweet that Khamzat Chimaev needs to be humbled, adding that he’s willing to be the one who does it.

Furthermore, Weidman noted that he’d like the fight against Chimaev to take place in January, urging the UFC to officially book the matchup.

Khamzat Chimaev then reverted to Weidman’s aforementioned tweet.

This guy Chimeav needs some humbling would love to do that. January I'm in! @ufc make this happen. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 16, 2020

Whenever you want I will smash you. I don’t understand why you need so long time ? If u are a fighter you must always be ready👊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 16, 2020

Which fighter do you think walks away victorious in a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Chris Weidman? Sound off in the comments.