  Khamzat Chimaev in for a rude awakening if he moves up to light heavyweight, says former champion: "He is very hittable"

Khamzat Chimaev in for a rude awakening if he moves up to light heavyweight, says former champion: "He is very hittable"

By Souvik Roy
Modified Mar 20, 2025 23:47 GMT
A former UFC champion predicts grim fate for Khamzat Chimaev at light heavyweight. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
A former UFC champion predicts grim fate for Khamzat Chimaev at light heavyweight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC champion recently provided Khamzat Chimaev with a reality check about moving to light heavyweight. The former light heavyweight champ detailed how Chimaev might find it hard to deal with the power of regular light heavyweights.

Chimaev made his entry into the UFC as a welterweight. After picking up five consecutive victories, he missed weight by a massive margin of 7.5 lbs for his UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz. This terrible weight miss coupled with his previous weight cutting complications forced his move to middleweight.

Chimaev proved his might at middleweight as well. After a slightly lackluster victory against Kamaru Usman, 'Borz' made a terrific comeback with a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.

Chimaev's performance made his case to receive the next middleweight title shot, which currently is in Dricus du Plessis' control. However, in a recent interview with Home Of Fight, the former light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill, presented his opinion on how Chimaev would fare as a light heavyweight.

Despite knowing about Chimaev's undefeated pro-MMA record, Hill predicted a dim future for the Chechen fighter at light heavyweight. 'Sweet Dreams' viewed Chimaev's lack of strike-defending skills as a major downside if he fights at light heavyweight:

"The thing is, he [Chimaev] is very hittable. And getting cracked by 205-ers is not the same as getting cracked by welterweights or 185-ers… It’s all about how he responds to getting hit at those higher weight classes… If he can put on some muscle, he can get up to that and handle himself at that weight class [light heavyweight]. But I don’t think he’ll be able to manhandle guys like he has been doing in the smaller weight classes."
Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (20:40):

youtube-cover
Another former UFC champ viewed Dricus du Plessis as a tricky challenge for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has dominated quite a few of his UFC rivals completely in their fights, including his last opponent, Robert Whittaker. However, the former UFC champ-champ, Henry Cejudo, recently opined that 'Borz' might have to work harder for a victory against Dricus du Plessis.

Cejudo appeared in a recent episode of the HJR podcast where he counted Du Plessis's "scrambly" style and cardio as Chimaev's troubling factors in their potential fight. 'Triple C' said:

"Khamzat can beat anybody in the world in about a round. But I don't see that against 'DDP'. 'DDP's' scrambly, man. I was super impressed with what he did to Robert Whittaker, but I just feel like you're gonna need to really be able to pace yourself for five rounds, and with 'DDP's train just continuing to keep rolling and he's still steaming and his train's still hot, I don't see it, man."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:36):

youtube-cover

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
