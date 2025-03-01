  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev runs into trouble against Dricus du Plessis due to one key attribute, predicts gifted UFC grappler: "He is a tank"

Khamzat Chimaev runs into trouble against Dricus du Plessis due to one key attribute, predicts gifted UFC grappler: "He is a tank"

By Safeer M S
Modified Mar 01, 2025 14:07 GMT
Dricus du Plessis (Left) and Khamzat Chimaev (Right)
Dricus du Plessis (left) and Khamzat Chimaev (right) [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez predicted Khamzat Chimaev might encounter difficulties in a potential fight against champion Dricus du Plessis. Per 'Fluffy', the champion's exceptional physical resilience will be the X-factor.

In his recent fight, Chimaev submitted former champion Robert Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308. Meanwhile, du Plessis defended the middleweight strap for the second time with a decision victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Hernandez, one of the best grapplers in the division, was recently interviewed by Sean O'Malley's head coach Tim Welch. When Welch asked him to predict the winner of a potential Chimaev vs. du Plessis, Hernandez picked the champion. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
"DDP is hella tough. I would give it to him, he's a tank, bro. He's got a good gas tank. Khamzat looks like he gases, and, uh, you know what I mean? I don't think he would just get DDP out of there quick in the first round. That's not gonna happen. That dude's fu**ing tough, you know what I mean? He's a tough dude. Props to that guy for fu**ing killing it."
Check out Anthony Hernandez's comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (11:32):

youtube-cover
Hernandez recently defeated Brenand Allen at UFC Seattle, extending his winning streak in the division to seven. With the victory, Hernandez also broke into the top 10 of the middleweight rankings.

Ex-UFC legend previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Retired former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz recently offered his perspective on the anticipated matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

Speaking to Helen Yee, the 39-year-old claimed du Plessis' striking and stance switching can effectively counter Chimaev's wrestling. Cruz said:

"I actually really like Dricus right now, the way he's looking. Like I said in the Schmo interview, he doesn't really stay on the center line. His striking and the stance switch really supports him in the rest of the takedown defense. Because as long as you don't sit right in front of a guy consistently, it's hard to get a hold of the legs and shoot on you."
Another factor Cruz mentioned is the strength of du Plessis. Chimaev has had his way with almost all of his opponents with his superior wrestling, especially in the first round. The former bantamweight champion is confident that du Plessis is strong enough to withstand Chimaev's early onslaught.

Despite the confidence in the champion, 'The Dominator' also mentioned the potential fight will also be the South African's biggest test.

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments about Khamzat Chimaev below (10:13):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
