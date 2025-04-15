Khamzat Chimaev teases “good news” amid Dricus du Plessis fight rumors, fans react: “We got DDP for Abu Dhabi” 

It seems the collission course between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is finally here. With rumors circulating for months, the much-awaited title fight is closer to reality than ever.

Khamzat Chimaev himself posted a cryptic tweet, seemingly hinting that the fight will be announced soon:

"Good news 📰"

Fans are already seeing the inevitable announcement, with @abdulssalaamMMA saying:

"We got DDP [Dricus du Plessis] for Abu Dhabi"

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis supporters like @MMASouthAfrican are in full support of their champion:

"It will be amazing to witness your very first loss at the hands of the African Lion DDP🇿🇦🙌"

More comments on the tweet.

Colby Covington leaks Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev for UFC International Fight Week

Leave it to the UFC's most outspoken welterweight Colby Covington to drop bombshells before the promotion can make official announcements.

In a recent appearance in social media influencer N3on Lies' live stream, 'Chaos' makhachev-vs-ilia-topuria-will-take-place-card-predicts-borz-s-confidant" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">announced two major title fights for International Fight Week:

"This summer, International Fight Week. Vegas. I think it's in the end of June. So like, two months from now. They haven't announced it but I think it's Makhachev vs. Topuria...It's gonna be a sick fight...And they're talking about maybe putting the co-main as the '85 title fight between 'DDP', Dricus du Plessis, and Khamzat Chimaev."

It must be highlighted here that Covington pre-empted his announcements with the the words, "I think.".

Considering the rumors and this recent leaking by Covington, the UFC brass might be forced to make the announcement soon or at the very least, address the rumors.

