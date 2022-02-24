“It’s going to be fun” - Kiamrian Abbasov promises epic performance versus De Ridder

Kiamrian Abbasov has a mammoth task awaiting him at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 25. The welterweight king moves up a weight class to take on Reinier ‘The Dutch Knight’ De Ridder for the middleweight world title.

Despite the enormous challenge that awaits Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE: Full Circle, the Kyrgyzstan star is brimming with confidence. 'Brazen' believes he holds the key to stop ‘The Dutch Knight’s’ unbeatable run.

The 28-year-old martial artist from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, pointed this out during the event’s official face-off interview yesterday.

Kiamrian Abbasov told ONE:

“It's good that he is ready. He's confident, and yeah, it will be a very interesting fight for that. You know, we're both ready for the fight, and it's going to be fun. A big, grand show. Most people think that I'm a little guy and I'm not strong at all. But you know my size can be small, but I'm very fast. I'm very fast, and people would be interested to see me in this fight.”

Like the two-division world champion, 'Brazen' enters this exciting showdown on the back of an impressive run.

The Novorosfight athlete earned his shot at the middleweight crown following dominant outings against James Nakashima, Yushin Okami, Zebaztian Kadestam, and Agilan Thani. Those victories pushed his record to 23-4, and he would love to go one up against ‘The Dutch Knight’.

WHAT A COMEBACK! Kiamrian Abbasov retains the ONE Welterweight World Title with a fourth-round knockout of James Nakashima!

The middleweight and light heavyweight world champion has been vocal about his chances against ‘Brazen’. He believes the welterweight star does not possess anything within his arsenal to trouble him.

Both stars are prepared to give it their all at ONE: Full Circle this Friday. Martial arts enthusiasts worldwide can expect an MMA clinic when they tussle for the middleweight gold in Singapore.

Kiamrian Abbasov believes title tilt will last for five rounds

Kiamrian Abbasov has not expressed a desire to take out Reinier de Ridder before the final bell.

If anything, he would love to have a five-round war with the two-division king.

Kiamrian Abbasov DECIMATED Yushin Okami with this shot!

The Kyrgyzstan representative knows that his speed, grappling, and striking skills would give ‘The Dutch Knight’ a run for his money. He even laughed off Reinier de Ridder’s claims that he would force ‘Brazen’ to tap inside the first couple of rounds.

“It's good that he talks about finishing me and all, it's very funny. But if you're ready for the fight, all the five rounds. It's going to be fun to see him in all these five rounds," Abbasov told ONE.

