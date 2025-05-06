"Kickboxing FOTY potential" - Fans already gearing up for Yuki Yoza's impending ONE Championship debut in Bangkok

Since ONE Championship announced the date of Yuki Yoza's highly anticipated debut and revealed his opponent, anticipation has surged across social media platforms.

The Japanese striking sensation is set to make his promotional bow on the supporting card of ONE Friday Fights 109, airing live in Asian primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 23.

There, Yoza will square off against undefeated Russian hard-hitter Elbrus Osmanov in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing encounter that promises fireworks,

Check out the official announcement of the world's largest martial arts organization on Instagram below:

Fans have flooded the comment section of the post embedded above, eagerly buzzing about the intriguing stylistic showdown between the two elite strikers:

The hype surrounding the former K-1 lightweight world champion's maiden appearance under the ONE banner is easy to understand as he has repeatedly voice his desire to test his mettle against the promotion's best athletes in the striking arts.

Now, Yoza gets the opportunity to exhibit his exciting karate-based style in ONE's stacked bantamweight kickboxing division, a talent-laden roster that features Jonathan Haggerty, Wei Rui, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Hiroki Akimoto.

Yuki Yoza faces litmus test at ONE Friday Fights 109

Despite the fanfare surrounding Yuki Yoza's debut at ONE Friday Fights 109, a formidable challenge awaits him in the form of Elbrus Osmanov.

The 23-year-old Russian boasts a flawless 12-0 professional record and is widely regarded as ONE's next breakout star in the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Osmanov has racked up an impressive 6-0 streak under the promotion's umbrella.

With that said, an upset victory over Yoza at ONE Friday Fights 109 could be Osmanov's ticket to the Prime Video US primetime slot.

