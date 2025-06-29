  • home icon
  • "Kicking a**" - Claressa Shields and fans react as Holly Holm dominates undefeated fighter in boxing return

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jun 29, 2025 01:20 GMT
Jake Paul v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. - Press Conference - Source: Getty
Holly Holm (left) defeated Yolanda Vega (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Combat sports pros and fans reacted enthusiastically to Holly Holm's recent victory over undefeated boxer Yolanda Vega in her return to boxing competition.

Holm, a former multi-division boxing world champion,made her comeback to the sport after more than 12 years, following her departure from the UFC in January 2025. She controlled the range and landed the more impactful strikes consistently in the 10-round contest, emerging victorious by unanimous decision (100-90 X 3) against a much younger opponent.

Check out the moment of Holly Holm's victory below:

Fellow athletes, members of combat sports media, and fans were equally impressed with Holm's impressive performance, especially considering she is able to perform well at 43 years old.

Boxing world champion Claressa Shields, who trained with Holm at the Jackson-Wink camp, wrote:

"Holly Holm kicking a**."
Women's MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg wrote:

"Incredible. @HollyHolm out here dominating in her return to boxing. @MostVpromotions."
Veteran journalist Damon Martin wrote on X:

"Holly Holm wins a shutout in her return to boxing. 100-90 scorecards across the board. #PaulChavez #boxing"
Check out more reactions to Holly Holm's victory below:

Reactions to Holly Holm&#039;s victory
Reactions to Holly Holm's victory

Holm is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished female boxers and MMA fighters. She made a full transition to MMA in 2013 and went on to capture the UFC bantamweight title in 2015, ending Ronda Rousey's storied title reign.

While the last few years of Holm's MMA career were marked by losses against elite and younger competitors, her performance in the recent boxing match against Vega helped dispel doubts about her competitive abilities. The win marked her first victory in combat sports since she defeated Yana Santos by unanimous decision in March 2023.

The boxing match between Holm and Vega headlined the preliminary card of the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pay-per-view event, underway at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

More from Sportskeeda
