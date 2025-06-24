"Kids don't do drugs" - Fans react as Joe Rogan gets called out for a grappling match by the infamous Liver King

Internet influencer Liver King recently called out Joe Rogan for a grappling contest. King posted a video of the callout on Instagram and many fans shared their reactions to it.

King had infamously hidden his use of steroids from his followers, and Rogan had been suspicious of the influencer from the beginning. He had asserted that there was no way King was clean.

According to Liver King, he has just started training in the martial arts, but believes he can beat Rogan. In an Instagram video, he said:

"Joe Rogan I'm calling you out man to man for a fight. I've started training jiu jitsu and you're a black belt. You should dismantle me. I'm picking a fight with you. Your rules, whenever and wherever. I'll come to you whenever you're ready to go."

Many fans shared their reactions to the video. One of them wrote:

"Kids don't do drugs"

Few others wrote:

"How long can a bender last?"

"Why is his leg shaking"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Joe Rogan admits regret over interviewing Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

At UFC 214 in 2017, Daniel Cormier lost his UFC light-heavyweight title after being knocked out by his long-time rival Jon Jones. Though Rogan had previously promised not to interview fighters right after they’ve been knocked out, he went against his own rule and approached Cormier moments after the loss.

Cormier, clearly emotional and disoriented, became part of a moment that would soon go viral, with his raw emotions broadcast to thousands of viewers. Later, while speaking on a podcast with his friend Eddie Bravo, Rogan reflected on the incident and admitted it was a mistake.

"So it was my idea to stop doing this [interviewing fighters post-KO] and the UFC agreed. So it's not like they said, 'we got to stop doing it'. I violated my own idea."

He added:

"I think Daniel [Cormier] was still trying to figure out why the fight was stopped... He'd just woken up. Then he realized he got head kicked and then he was really sad and then he was really upset. And I went to go talk to him...He's turning to me and I have the microphone, I'm like, 'Why am I interviewing him after he got knocked out? What the f*ck is wrong with me'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:09):

Rogan explained that seeing Cormier get knocked out so badly left him stunned. In that state of shock, he wasn’t thinking clearly and made a decision he now regrets.

