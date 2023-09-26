“Kids are all gonna be trans soon” - Floyd Mayweather’s race-based decision to take his daughter out of private school triggers mixed reactions online

Floyd Mayweather has recently made headlines for a controversial decision regarding his daughter's education, which has ignited a heated debate online.

According to a tweet posted by @BoxingKingdom14, 'Money' has chosen to withdraw his daughter from her current private school, citing concerns that she was the only black student in her class. Instead, he has enrolled her in a public school. The tweet stated:

"Floyd Mayweather has revealed that he took his daughter out of her private school because he went there and she was the only black student in the class. Floyd has since made sure all his kids attend public school only‼️"

Expand Tweet

This decision by Mayweather has generated a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with comments like:

"Id do the same if my white kid was in a class full of black kids 💯"

Another user added a touch of humor to the conversation, writing:

"Blood said he wants his daughter thuggin not learning 💀💀"

However, others took a more critical stance. One user wrote:

"His kids are all gonna be trans soon"

Another pointed out:

"Imagine if this was the other way round, it would be racism 😂😂😂."

Check out all the reactions below:

Comments via. post from @BoxingKingdom14

Floyd Mayweather receives call-out from undefeated influencer boxer

Despite his retirement from professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to attract challengers, and the latest to throw his hat in the ring is undefeated influencer boxer Idris Virgo.

In his highly-anticipated match at the MF & DAZN: X Series 009 event, Idris Virgo secured a victory by technical knockout, knocking down Aaron Chalmers three times during the second and third rounds. Initially, it seemed that Chalmers might be the one to end Virgo's unbeaten streak, however, that failed to happen.

After his victory, Virgo didn't hesitate to express his desire for more challenging opponents. In an interview with iFL TV, he boldly mentioned Floyd Mayweather:

"... a lot of mentions to Floyd. Floyd’s a b**ch. I got Aaron Chalmers out there in three rounds, [but] you couldn’t in eight. Wow! That says a lot.”

Virgo's comments refer to Mayweather's fight earlier this year at London's O2 Arena against Aaron Chalmers.

Check out Virgo's comments aimed at Mayweather below: