"Kids need more men like Khamzat Chimaev" - Tristan Tate moved by UFC fighter's message of peace at UFC 294 amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Controversial social media influencer Tristan Tate praised UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev for his message of peace amid the horrific violence in Gaza.

The unbeaten Chimaev extended his sensational form inside the UFC octagon with yet another win against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294.

Chimaev used his post-fight octagon interview to address the violence in the Gaza Strip and the bombing of residential buildings and hospitals that have resulted in a huge number of casualties to children and women.

He called for peace across the world regardless of race or religion and also mentioned his own three-month old son.

“Hey guys. Assalamualaikum Abu Dhabi. Guys you know what’s happening in the world now, right now. I wasn’t happy in the cage fighting this week. Seeing the kids dying. It does’t matter, whatever in the world. Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, doesn’t matter. When kids die, it’s hard guys. I love the kids. I have a boy waiting for me back home. He’s only three months. If he just crying, I know how it feels. And when somebody dies. Guys, I don’t know what to say."

"Muslim, Christian, Jewish, doesn’t matter. Please guys, be together. Let us live in this world good and let us be happy. Thank you guys.”

Tristan Tate lauded Khamzat Chimaev for his message and posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Kids need more men like @KChimaev to look up to."

Sean Strickland believes Khamzat Chimaev hasn't earned a title shot

Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman's middleweight showdown had a title shot at stake for the winner.

However, UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland believes 'Borz' has not earned the right to challenge for the title. Strickland praised Chimaev for being able to sell and promote a fight.

“The only thing I like about Chimaev is that he sells fights. For some f*cking reason, people like him or don’t like him, I dunno, but to me he’s a f*cking pay cheque. He sells a lot of fights, people paying to watch, but he f*cking hasn’t earned it, doesn’t f*cking deserve it, but here we are. He sells a lot of fights.”

