"Kids out there need parents" - Tristan Tate admires and supports Michael Chandler, who is father of two adopted children

Michael Chandler may have gained an unexpected fan ahead of his clash with Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Though he is an accomplished fighter in the MMA world, Chandler's actions outside of fighting have gained the approval of controversial influencer Tristan Tate. The Romanian resident tweeted his support of Chandler's known actions in adopting his children, calling the lightweight "heroic" for providing a family and home to his kids.

Tate wrote:

"Adoption isn't for everybody but kids out there need parents. Nothing but respect for @mikechandlerMMA, no idea how anybody can clown a man for being heroic."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet for Michael Chandler below:

Tate did not mention what inspired his tweet, but the message he sent prompted a response from the fighter. Chandler thanked Tate for the compliment with a simple reply, saying:

"Thank you man."

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet below:

After over a year away from the UFC octagon, Chandler will return to action on June 29 against McGregor in the main event of UFC 303. The pay-per-view fight card will be the finale of the 2024 edition of International Fight Week, as McGregor initially announced on New Year's Eve 2023.

McGregor and Chandler finally meet after years of a budding rivalry and coaching opposite of each other on season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2023.

How many children does Michael Chandler have?

Often praised as one of the kindest and most respectful fighters on the UFC roster, Michael Chandler is admired within the MMA community for his fathership to young African American boys.

'Iron' and his wife, Brie Chandler, are parents of two children, Hap Whitaker and Ace Chandler. Both were brought into the family through adoption. Whitaker is their eldest son and was adopted in 2017 while Ace was born in 2022.

In the Instagram post, Chandler released announcing the birth of Ace, the former Bellator champion claimed that adoption was an idea that came from his wife.

Tate has mentioned in previous interviews that he is a father himself, but little is known about his children or how big his role is in their lives.