Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai get into heated exchange at ONE: Only the Brave presser

Things got heated between Kim Jae Woong and Tang Kai ahead of their crucial featherweight clash at ONE: Only the Brave.

The Korean is the No.1-ranked contender in the division and his opponent is ranked No.4. The latter is currently riding an 8-fight winning streak and believes that the bout will deliver fireworks.

At the pre-fight press conference, Kai said:

“I think Kim got one thing right, this is definitely going to be 'Fight of the Night', no doubt about that. But I think he shouldn’t believe that the fight will go the distance, it will never go the distance. It will end in a knockout, for sure. I’m going to make you suffer, man. Friday night, that’s what’s going to happen."

In response, Kim Jae Woong goaded his opposite number by belittling his record. He said that none of the Chinese fighter's wins had come against big names.

Tang Kai responded, saying:

“You know I’ve knocked out all my opponents, I don’t remember them. I don’t even remember their names. And when I knock you out on Friday night, I won’t remember you either."

The former WBK champion certainly has an appetite for finishes. Six of his last eight victories have ended either via KO/TKO.

Kim Jae Woong believes Tang Kai is 'scared.'

Kim Jae Woong did not take his advesary's barbs lightly. Aside from questioning his record, the former TFC champion suggested there was palpable fear in his rival. He said:

“You’re definitely scared. You’re so scared. You’re saying my win [over Martin Nguyen] is luck? And your wins are all skill? Come on, man. You know you’re scared. And I know, deep inside you, you know that I’m better than you. And you know I have more tools, I have more weapons, and I’m just better than you all over. You know it deep inside you that I’m better."

"The Fighting God" arrives in excellent form having finished his last two opponents. The 28-year-old asserted his title credentials by knocking out former champion Martin Nguyen in September last year.

A victory here for either man would likely garner a title shot against the winner of Thanh Le vs. Garry Tonon. Le is set to defend his title against the grappling phenom at ONE: Lights Out in March.

Edited by C. Naik