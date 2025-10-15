  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Kind of like a dream" - Heidi Rae opens up about marrying UFC legend Chuck Liddell after meeting star almost two decades back

Kind of like a dream" - Heidi Rae opens up about marrying UFC legend Chuck Liddell after meeting star almost two decades back

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:28 GMT
Heidi Rae (right) and Chuck Liddell (left) talk about their relationship. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Heidi Rae (right) and Chuck Liddell (left) talk about their relationship. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Chuck Liddell recently got married to his longtime partner, Heidi Rae, at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. While the couple met nearly two decades ago, they reportedly began dating in 2021, and Liddell popped the big question in February of this year.

Ad

Given Liddell's legacy and resume in mixed martial arts, it's no surprise that numerous high-profile combat sports personalities were in attendance. Guests included former pro-baseball players Brad Penny, Shane Victorino, and Adam LaRoche, UFC icons Forrest Griffin, Matt Hughes, Luke Rockhold, Josh Thomson, and veteran referee Herb Dean.

In an interview with People, Rae shared her thoughts on how tying the knot felt "like a dream" and said:

"Kind of like a dream. Feels very peaceful. We are finally where we are supposed to be."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liddell also recalled how he reconnected with Rae after meeting her 18 years ago and said:

"We met 18 years ago and life took us in different directions, but we found our way back to each other, and it’s beautiful."
Ad

When Chuck Liddell reflected on the 20-year anniversary of his first UFC title win

Chuck Liddell is undoubtedly among the most well-known MMA fighters today and is widely credited for being one of the athletes who brought the sport into the mainstream. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has a professional record of 21-9, with 13 of those wins coming via knockout.

Ad

While he officially retired from the sport nearly 7 years ago, he still misses the action. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Liddell discussed his first title win after a first-round KO against Randy Couture at UFC 52 in April 2005 and said:

"I love fighting. I’m always going to miss it. That was a great time... Everyone asks me all the time. If you put a gun to my head to pick, so many great things that happened, but if I had to pick one, that’s it. Avenging a loss, finally getting the title I was going after, winning the show. That was a pretty high moment." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications