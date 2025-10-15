Kind of like a dream" - Heidi Rae opens up about marrying UFC legend Chuck Liddell after meeting star almost two decades back

Chuck Liddell recently got married to his longtime partner, Heidi Rae, at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas. While the couple met nearly two decades ago, they reportedly began dating in 2021, and Liddell popped the big question in February of this year.Given Liddell's legacy and resume in mixed martial arts, it's no surprise that numerous high-profile combat sports personalities were in attendance. Guests included former pro-baseball players Brad Penny, Shane Victorino, and Adam LaRoche, UFC icons Forrest Griffin, Matt Hughes, Luke Rockhold, Josh Thomson, and veteran referee Herb Dean.In an interview with People, Rae shared her thoughts on how tying the knot felt &quot;like a dream&quot; and said:&quot;Kind of like a dream. Feels very peaceful. We are finally where we are supposed to be.&quot;Liddell also recalled how he reconnected with Rae after meeting her 18 years ago and said:&quot;We met 18 years ago and life took us in different directions, but we found our way back to each other, and it’s beautiful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Chuck Liddell reflected on the 20-year anniversary of his first UFC title winChuck Liddell is undoubtedly among the most well-known MMA fighters today and is widely credited for being one of the athletes who brought the sport into the mainstream. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has a professional record of 21-9, with 13 of those wins coming via knockout.While he officially retired from the sport nearly 7 years ago, he still misses the action. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Liddell discussed his first title win after a first-round KO against Randy Couture at UFC 52 in April 2005 and said:&quot;I love fighting. I’m always going to miss it. That was a great time... Everyone asks me all the time. If you put a gun to my head to pick, so many great things that happened, but if I had to pick one, that’s it. Avenging a loss, finally getting the title I was going after, winning the show. That was a pretty high moment.&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]