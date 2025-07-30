Kirill Grishenko preparing for stern war with Ben Tynan: “I never underestimate my opponents”

Despite having more glaring credentials than his opponent at ONE Fight Night 34, respected veteran Kirill Grishenko won't make the fatal mistake of underestimating Ben Tynan.The former ONE interim heavyweight MMA world championship challenger will look to shake up the title picture by handing the Canadian his first professional loss on August 1, inside Bangkok's storied Lumpinee Stadium.Grishenko, who comes from a decorated Greco-Roman wrestling background, has always carried himself with a calm yet commanding presence.While the 34-year-old is confident he can extend his winning streak to three at Tynan's expense, he knows he cannot let his guard down against 'Vanilla Thunder', who also sees him as a stepping stone to a world title shot. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Belarusian behemoth said in a ONE Championship interview ahead of his return:&quot;Is Ben on the level of Anatoly and ‘Reug Reug?’ Absolutely. I never underestimate my opponents. I always prepare for the toughest possible scenario – only then can you be ready for anything.&quot;Kirill Grishenko has shown tremendous growth in his last two outings, resulting in dominant performances against Kang Ji Won and Mauro 'The Hammer' Cerilli, respectively.This Friday, the M2G representative must prepare for Tynan's onslaught of relentless grappling pressure to get his name back on top of the heavyweight MMA contention.The magnitude of Kirill Grishenko vs. Ben Tynan's high-stakes heavyweight showdownSomething has to give when two colossal red-hot fighters collide in one of the most highly anticipated matches at ONE Fight Night 34.The stakes are even higher, especially since ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane is set to defend his crown in a rematch with two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhoever emerges victorious between Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan will certainly put himself in pole position for that coveted shot at 26 pounds of gold.Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 34 free as it happens live in US Primetime.Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest about ONE Fight Night 34 and ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.