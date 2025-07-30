  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Kirill Grishenko preparing for stern war with Ben Tynan: “I never underestimate my opponents”

Kirill Grishenko preparing for stern war with Ben Tynan: “I never underestimate my opponents”

By Ted Razon
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:03 GMT
Kirill Grishenko (L) and Ben Tynan (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Kirill Grishenko (L) and Ben Tynan (R) | Photo by ONE Championship

Despite having more glaring credentials than his opponent at ONE Fight Night 34, respected veteran Kirill Grishenko won't make the fatal mistake of underestimating Ben Tynan.

Ad

The former ONE interim heavyweight MMA world championship challenger will look to shake up the title picture by handing the Canadian his first professional loss on August 1, inside Bangkok's storied Lumpinee Stadium.

Grishenko, who comes from a decorated Greco-Roman wrestling background, has always carried himself with a calm yet commanding presence.

While the 34-year-old is confident he can extend his winning streak to three at Tynan's expense, he knows he cannot let his guard down against 'Vanilla Thunder', who also sees him as a stepping stone to a world title shot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Belarusian behemoth said in a ONE Championship interview ahead of his return:

"Is Ben on the level of Anatoly and ‘Reug Reug?’ Absolutely. I never underestimate my opponents. I always prepare for the toughest possible scenario – only then can you be ready for anything."

Kirill Grishenko has shown tremendous growth in his last two outings, resulting in dominant performances against Kang Ji Won and Mauro 'The Hammer' Cerilli, respectively.

Ad

This Friday, the M2G representative must prepare for Tynan's onslaught of relentless grappling pressure to get his name back on top of the heavyweight MMA contention.

The magnitude of Kirill Grishenko vs. Ben Tynan's high-stakes heavyweight showdown

Something has to give when two colossal red-hot fighters collide in one of the most highly anticipated matches at ONE Fight Night 34.

Ad

The stakes are even higher, especially since ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane is set to defend his crown in a rematch with two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

Ad

Whoever emerges victorious between Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan will certainly put himself in pole position for that coveted shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 34 free as it happens live in US Primetime.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA for the latest about ONE Fight Night 34 and ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications