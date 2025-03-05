"Knockout by armkick!" - Fans feel the technical power behind Tawanchai PK Saenchai's bone-breaking stoppage of Davit Kiria

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is no stranger to knockout victories throughout his career, which is close to 200 fights. In his ONE Championship tenure, his August 2023 TKO of Davit Kiria is one that fans remember vividly. The Thai standout and Kiria blessed fans with a high-octane featherweight kickboxing encounter that lasted 29 seconds into the third round. Tawanchai unleashed a roundhouse kick to the body of the Georgian star, which the latter attempted to block with his forearm.

While Kiria succeeded in blocking the strike, he signaled to the 25-year-old to hold on for a second. Referee Olivier Coste immediately saw that he had broken his arm and waved off the fight.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

The raw power that Tawanchai displayed took fans by surprise, and they shared their thoughts in the comments section:

"Dangerous kick Tawanchai."

"Wow, knockout by armkick!"

"Tawanchai is the truth."

"Watermelon kicks to the arm. Tawanchai's thighs are twice the size of the other guys limbs."

"Tawanchai seems like one of the very few Thais that actually cut weight strategically so he doesn't have a size disadvantage when fighting foreigners."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Tawanchai eyeing second ONE world championship on March 23

Tawanchai has utterly conquered the 155-pound Muay Thai division and now sets his sights on capturing his second ONE world championship in the form of the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Looking to upend his hopes of a future unification bout with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is Japanese star Masaaki Noiri, who earned his first win in ONE this past January.

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan will host ONE 172. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

