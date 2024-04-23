Knockout machine Anatoly Malykhin impressed by Dmitry Menshikov's nuclear fists: "This guy has a very strong punch"

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia admits he was blown away by countryman Dmitry Menshikov's explosive knockout power.

Malykhin is a huge supporter of his fellow Russian athletes. The 36-year-old says he expects Menshikov to take home another victory in his next fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin praised Menshikov.

'Sladkiy' said:

"This guy has a very strong punch. He went 10 years without a loss, which is huge."

Malykhin sure knows a thing or two about being unbeaten. Since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in 2021, the explosive triple champ has gone on to win his next six fights, capturing an unprecedented three world titles in as many different weight classes.

This is a feat that has never been achieved before by anyone in MMA at the elite level.

Malykhin is expected to be out in force with his entire team as they head to Bangkok to attend the upcoming ONE Fight Night 22. Two of Malykhin's Russian contemporaries will see action.

Dmitry Menshikov to face dangerous Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22

Dmitry Menshikov will get the chance to showcase his power once again when he locks horns with Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Then in the main event, reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell will put her belt on the line against Russian star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.