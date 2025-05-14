Knockout machine Johan Ghazali fueled by recent setback, pumped to 'win in style' at ONE Fight Night 32

Malaysian-American striking sensation Johan Ghazali enters ONE Fight Night 32 with redemption on his mind and a burning desire to recapture the spectacular form that made him one of the most feared upstarts in the organization. The teenage knockout artist, who established himself as a must-watch attraction with a series of highlight-reel finishes, is fueled by the disappointment of his most recent performance as he prepares for his upcoming challenge.

Ad

He takes on Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai duel, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

Ghazali, speaking to Combat Sports Today, said:

"After my last fight, you know, I want to get revenge, and I'm just more motivated to get this win...I need to win in style here."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Winning in style, after all, is something he's done throughout his promotional tenure. So, fans shouldn't be in for too much of a shock if he wraps things up early next month.

Ad

Trending

Five of his six triumphs - against Padestuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, Edgar Tabares, Josue Cruz, under the ONE spotlight arrived inside the distance, and he'd be eager to add to his gallery of highlight-reel finishes come ONE Fight Night 32.

Watch his full interview with Combat Sports Today here:

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, June 6.

Johan Ghazali pumped to face fellow headhunter Diego Paez

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a pre-fight interview, Johan Ghazali explained why he's thrilled to go toe-to-toe with Paez. He described the Colombian-American athlete as an all-action fighter, saying:

Ad

"He comes to fight. He's experienced, obviously, I don't know how old he is."

Like Johan, Paez is eager to return to the winner's column at ONE Fight Night 32 after suffering a split decision loss to Sean Climaco in his debut this past February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.