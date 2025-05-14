  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Knockout machine Johan Ghazali fueled by recent setback, pumped to 'win in style' at ONE Fight Night 32

Knockout machine Johan Ghazali fueled by recent setback, pumped to 'win in style' at ONE Fight Night 32

By James De Rozario
Modified May 14, 2025 15:05 GMT
Johan Ghazali (pictured) ready to deliver the goods at ONE Fight Night 32.
Johan Ghazali (pictured) ready to deliver the goods at ONE Fight Night 32 (Photos via ONE Championship)

Malaysian-American striking sensation Johan Ghazali enters ONE Fight Night 32 with redemption on his mind and a burning desire to recapture the spectacular form that made him one of the most feared upstarts in the organization. The teenage knockout artist, who established himself as a must-watch attraction with a series of highlight-reel finishes, is fueled by the disappointment of his most recent performance as he prepares for his upcoming challenge.

Ad

He takes on Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai duel, which takes place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

Ghazali, speaking to Combat Sports Today, said:

"After my last fight, you know, I want to get revenge, and I'm just more motivated to get this win...I need to win in style here."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Winning in style, after all, is something he's done throughout his promotional tenure. So, fans shouldn't be in for too much of a shock if he wraps things up early next month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Five of his six triumphs - against Padestuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, Edgar Tabares, Josue Cruz, under the ONE spotlight arrived inside the distance, and he'd be eager to add to his gallery of highlight-reel finishes come ONE Fight Night 32.

Watch his full interview with Combat Sports Today here:

youtube-cover
Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on Friday, June 6.

Johan Ghazali pumped to face fellow headhunter Diego Paez

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a pre-fight interview, Johan Ghazali explained why he's thrilled to go toe-to-toe with Paez. He described the Colombian-American athlete as an all-action fighter, saying:

Ad
"He comes to fight. He's experienced, obviously, I don't know how old he is."

Like Johan, Paez is eager to return to the winner's column at ONE Fight Night 32 after suffering a split decision loss to Sean Climaco in his debut this past February.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications