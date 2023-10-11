Knockout machine Kang Ji Won takes on debuting Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16 heavyweight collision

ONE Fight Night 16 is shaping up to be a smorgasbord of sorts for mixed martial arts fans.

ONE Championship recently announced several high-profile matchups for the November 3 card, and one of those bouts is between heavyweight knockout machine Kang Ji Won and the debuting big man Ben Tynan.

The promotion announced the development on its website.

Kang is one of the most terrifying brawlers in ONE Championship, with a 3-1 record in the promotion. The South Korean juggernaut, who only lost to BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, recorded all three of his wins via first-round knockout.

Iranian heavyweights Mehdi Barghi and Amir Aliakbari both fell to Kang’s dynamite hands.

Kang’s greatest highlight, however, might just be his sub-minute annihilation of Paul Elliott at ONE X in March 2022.

The 6-foot Kang showed tremendous resiliency in that fight and even ate a flurry of nasty hooks Elliott threw at him. After absorbing the punishment, Kang clocked Elliott with a swift right hook that stiffened up the British brute for the knockout win.

Tynan seems to have a tough task in his ONE Championship debut, but he looks poised for a breakout career in the promotion.

The 6-foot-3 slugger is one of the best prospects out of Colorado and is yet to taste defeat in both the amateur and professional ranks.

Tynan is 8-0 in the amateur circuit before running roughshod in his professional career. The 29-year-old has a 4-0 record in his professional run, with all four wins coming by either knockout or submission.

ONE Fight Night 16 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.