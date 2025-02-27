Known for his keen interest in deers, an animated Joe Rogan enlightens guest on "most clever and the most aware" of all deer species

Popular MMA personality Joe Rogan has always been an avid hunting enthusiast. The UFC commentator swings kettlebells, does Jiu-jitsu, and hunts animals with a bow.

Rogan is a long-time follower of hunting culture and would always talk about it with glee. In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring filmmaker Ky Dickens, Rogan spoke about the most difficult species of deer to hunt:

"There are some animals, though, that are very, very difficult to hunt and one of the reasons why is you don't hunt them when they're in the rut. Like mule deer. Mule deer are the most clever and the most aware of all deer species because they're constantly being pursued by mountain lions... They're like always on the edge and they have an uncanny ability to get out of the way."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:14:30):

Joe Rogan teaches his guest how to hunt a mule deer

The mule deer, (scientific name Odocoileus hemionus) is commonly found in the western regions of North America. Its name is derived from its ears, which largely resemble that of a mule. Aside from mountain lions, mule deer's known major predators are coyotes, wolves, and cougars.

On how to effectively hunt a mule deer, Joe Rogan explained (2:15:00):

"You gotta sneak up on them when the wind's blowing. You gotta like, people take their shoes off to creep up on them. You have to be [tactica]. Especially bow hunting. Ideally, you want to get within inside of sixty yards. That's really what you want."

Rogan continued:

"Especially [because] a mule deer is not that big. An elk is a much larger target, but a mule deer, a big one's like 300 pounds. You gotta get pretty close. And they f*cking know something's up."

From how he describes the process of sneaking up on a mule deer, you know the podcasting pioneer has had significant experience hunting these animals down. It takes long hours of practice and trial and error to have such a high level of know-how in hunting the most elusive species of deer.

