KnuckleMania IV: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves: Full fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue and more

BKFC: KnuckleMania IV, headlined by former UFC fighters Mike Perry and Thiago Alves, will go down on Saturday, April 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The event can be streamed in a variety of ways. For one, viewers catch the pay-per-view directly from YouTube for $29.99. Fans who have a BKFC subscription can watch the event for no extra cost. The subscription service costs $7.99 a month or $49.99 for a year.

According to the BKFC's official website, viewers can also buy the pay-per-view on a plethora of other platforms, including Apple TV and Roku.

The main card of the event is set to start at 10 PM ET, with the prelims action commencing an hour earlier.

Fight enthusiasts who want to catch the event live from the Peacock Theater can get their tickets at the BKFC website (tik.axs.com). At the time of publishing this article, ticket options ranging from $75 to $125 are available.

Apart from an exhilarating main event the pay-per-view also features former UFC heavyweight contenders Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee.

The full fight card for the event is given below:

Mike Perry vs. Thigao Alves (light heavyweight)

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mick Terrill (heavyweight title bout)

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee (heavyweight)

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs (middleweight)

Crystal Pittman vs. Sydney Smith (women's bantamweight)

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane (middleweight)

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan (bantamweight)

Andrew Angelcore vs. Ruben Warr (lightweight)

Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas (bantamweight)

Check out the full roster for KnuckleMania IV below:

Mike Perry predicts $200 million in next fight with win at KnuckleMania IV

The self-anointed king of violence Mike Perry is not short of confidence heading into his fight against Thiago Alves at BKFC: KnuckleMania IV. 'Platinum' believes a win at the upcoming pay-per-view is going to raise his market through the roof.

Speaking to the Schmo about what the headlines would be on Saturday evening following his fight, Perry said:

"'Platinum' Mike Perry deserves $200 million to fight whoever the fu*k we want because he just beat that man so damn badly, we've never seen anyone get their a** whooped that bad."

Catch Mike Perry's post KnuckleMania IV aspirations below (5:06):

'Platinum' holds an evolving BKFC record of 4-0 and may consider him as one of the greatest fighters to have graced the sport of bare-knuckle boxing. His opponent Thiago Alves also sports an undefeated record of 2-0. He was the first-ever middleweight champion in the American bare-knuckle boxing promotion.