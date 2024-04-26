Knucklemania IV is set to be the biggest event in Bare Knuckle Fight Championship (BKFC) history, with the stacked card scheduled for April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former UFC fighter-turned-BKFC star Mike Perry headlines the event as he takes on former BKFC middleweight champ Thiago Alves in a light heavyweight bout. 'Platinum' has seen his status and popularity rise amongst fans since making the switch to bare knuckle fighting, with his last fight against Eddie Alvarez also seeing him crowned the symbolic 'King of Violence.'

The co-main also promises fireworks as the heavyweight title is on the line when Mick Terrill defends his belt against Lorenzo Hunt.

For fans interested in betting on the Knucklemania IV main card, betting odds are now available, but are subject to change as fight night draws closer.

Per NXT bets, Mike Perry (-147) is expected to continue his fine run in the promotion as he opens as the favorite against Thiago Alves (+118). In the co-main, Terill (-179) is predicted to defend his title againt Hunt (+134).

Elsewhere on the main card, former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (-468) is the biggest favorite of the night when he faces Todd Duffee (+307). A middleweight bout will see Jeremiah Riggs, the favorite, (-163) take on Alfredo Angulo (+122).

Crystal Pittman (-406) faces Claudia Zamora (+274) in a women's bantamweight clash and fan favorite Julian Lane (-143) is given the edge for his bout against Evgeny Kurdanov (+107). Ruben Warr (-179) is the favorite for his lightweight bout against Andrew Angelcor (+134).

Opening the main card will be David Diaz (-179), who is expected to pick up the win over Shane Jordan (+134).

Mike Perry demands respect from Thiago Alves ahead of Knucklemania IV main event bout

Mike Perry believes he deserves Thiago Alves' respect after accepting the fight, as the Brazilian stands to earn the biggest payday of his career at Knucklemania IV.

After making his debut for BKFC in 2022, Perry has seen himself rise in stardom after his performances have consistently delivered memorable moments. 'Platinum' has won all four of his bouts so far and has picked up notable wins over big names like Michael 'Venom' Page, Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.

Ahead of his bout against Alves, Perry discussed his status and the money he has earned in BKFC so far. He then took aim at Alves and stated the only reason he wanted to face him was because of the payday that comes with it. He said:

"I came to the company and started slaying sh*t and now you're coming for a pay check. You know what happens when they come for that cheque? You better thank me that you get this opportunity. I'm the one that made noise here...You're coming for the money."

Catch Perry's comments at the Knucklemania IV presser here (28:00):