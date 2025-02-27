KO artists Sinsamut and Nieky Holzken set to run it back in landmark ONE Friday Fights 100 blockbuster

Knockout artists Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken run it back next month as they have been added to the landmark ONE Friday Fights event in Thailand.

ONE Championship made the announcement in an Instagram post, highlighting how the rematch between the two topnotch strikers is set to light up what is being set up as a blockbuster card for ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. They are to battle in a catchweight (175 pounds) kickboxing clash:

“Seeking REVENGE ⚔️ Striking legend Nieky Holzken returns for an epic rematch against Thai rival Sinsamut under kickboxing rules on March 14 at the landmark ONE Friday Fights 100! Will the Dutchman avenge his stunning Muay Thai knockout loss to 'Aquaman' on enemy turf in Bangkok?” ONE wrote its announcement.

The clash is a rematch of the two fighters' first encounter in March 2022, where Sinsamut, 29, then making his promotional debut, scored a huge knockout victory over Holzken in the second round.

He used the win to set the pace in his ONE campaign., which has seen him vie for the lightweight Muay Thai world title twice.

Holzken, 41, for his part, has had only two matches since his first showdown with Sinsamut but remains a force to reckon with even at this stage of his illustrious career.

The ONE Friday Fights series started in 2023. It is a weekly show happening at Lumpinee and featuring top Muay Thai fighters from around the world, as well as noted prospects coming out of Thailand. It also showcases exciting MMA and kickboxing action.

Sinsamut, Nieky Holzken coming off wins heading into ONE Friday Fights 100

Entering ONE Friday Fights 100, both Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken are coming off victories in their previous matches and looking on riding the momentum.

The Thai fighter was last in action last January against Nauzet Trujillo of Spain, who he knocked down three times to score a TKO win and earn a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Holzken, meanwhile, was a winner in his special rules super-fight against veteran Japanese fighter Yoshihiro Akiyama by way of TKO in January last year. Set to be played in boxing (first round), Muay Thai (second) and MMA (third) rules, 'Sexyama' was finished by the Dutch fighter right in the opening round.

