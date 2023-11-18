"KO Nate Diaz" - Jake Paul's 'big news' tease in a PFL outfit has fans buzzing

Jake Paul is seemingly planning something significant with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The YouTuber-turned-boxer inked a groundbreaking two-phase exclusive partnership with the emerging MMA organization in January. In addition to becoming the first fighter for the PFL's newly established pay-per-view (PPV) division, 'The Problem Child' played a key role in developing PFL PPV super fights.

The division boasts notable names like Francis Ngannou, Amanda Serrano, and Kayla Harrison, with a mission to transform the landscape of mixed martial arts by offering fighters a 50% share of the revenue.

The recent verbal sparring between Jake Paul and former UFC star Nate Diaz has fueled rumors of a potential MMA rematch, possibly inside the PFL smart cage, following their high-profile boxing showdown in August. Paul was even spotted in a photo session sporting the PFL gear.

The 26-year-old American recently posted on X, sharing a fresh photo of himself in PFL attire along with a caption:

"Big news coming."

Jake Paul's recent social media post has sparked notable attention among fans, prompting a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"We don't care about professional bums league lil bro"

Another wrote:

"Let me guess, That James guy isn’t your opponent anymore."

"did Bro is Planning to Fight in the Cage?💀🤡"

"KO Nate Diaz in PFL"

"You fighting another 50yr old retired MMA fighter????"

"Finally giving up trying to be a boxer"

What details did Jake Paul share about the PFL photoshoot?

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul shed light on the recent photoshoot in PFL gear and said:

"To make sure that my headshots and we have some videos ready in case an opponent comes out of nowhere. We want to make an MMA fight happen quickly. I think that's the biggest thing with me going over to MMA, just the opponent has to make a ton of sense. It has to be a big name but at the same time it has to be a fight where I think it's 50-50."

'The Problem Child' further advocated for the potential of a rematch in MMA with Nate Diaz:

"Nate Diaz is the perfect person for that because I genuinely wholeheartedly in the bottom of my heart know that I could beat him. But I also know it's going to be a challenge and that I'd have to really, really, really work for it."

