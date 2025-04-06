Koen Mazoudier vs Dan Hill: Full video highlights

Koen Mazoudier showcased grit, volume, and superior physicality to outpoint Dan Hill and claim the vacant Australian super welterweight title in a hard-fought ten-round battle. Despite coming into the bout with a modest 12-4-1 record, Mazoudier proved experience trumps numbers, especially against a game but less seasoned Hill.

The opening rounds were evenly contested, with both fighters testing range and rhythm. Hill’s early bodywork and sharp uppercuts kept him competitive, but Mazoudier’s consistent jab and combinations began to set the tone. A pivotal moment came in Round 3 when Mazoudier floored Hill with a heavy right hand. Though Hill beat the count and survived the onslaught, Mazoudier took firm control.

Check out Mazoudier's right hand on Hill below:

Hill’s toughness was on full display, constantly firing back and absorbing punishing body shots. Mazoudier, however, remained relentless, peppering Hill with jabs, hooks, and uppercuts, particularly in the later rounds. The referee issued several warnings for low blows and errant elbows, but none affected the outcome.

Check out Mazoudier go all out as the fight went deeper into the rounds:

By the championship rounds, Mazoudier was landing with authority, snapping Hill’s head back and nearly securing a stoppage. Hill’s durability kept the fight going, but the judges’ scorecards reflected Mazoudier’s dominance: 98-91, 100-89, and 99-90—awarding him a convincing unanimous decision win.

Check out the complete fight card results below:

Tim Tszyu vs. Joseph Spencer

Brandon Grach vs. Liam Talivaa

Endry Saavedra vs. Mikkel Nielsen

Koen Mazoudier def. Dan Hill by unanimous decision (100-89, 99-90, 98-91)

Callum Peters def. William Lenehan by TKO (R1)

Isaias Sette def. Brent Walton by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

Prelims

Blake Wells def. Andrei Mikhailovich by split decision (59-55, 56-58, 58-56)

Cody Beeken def. Ryan Daye by TKO (R2)

Cooper O’Connell def. Benjamin Amos by TKO (R2)

