Kongthoranee backs Rodtang’s latest performance: “I really disagree with people who just keep talking badly about him”

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defended Rodtang Jitmuangnon's performance against Denis Puric, with all the criticism surrounding the Thai superstar despite him getting his hand raised.

Ahead of his upcoming appearance against ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68, on Friday, June 28, the rising star shared why he was adamant that Rodtang was not at fault.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee explained his thoughts on why Rodtang and Puric fight was awesome to watch.

The Thai fighter said:

"The fight with Denis Puric, I feel like that was one of the fun fights to watch, and it was very exciting how they exchanged punches and kicks. That was great to watch."

He also added why he thinks Rodtang is still a good fighter:

"And also about his (Rodtang's) weight, I feel like there's really no need to keep talking or keep saying bad things, negative things about him. I believe that he has tried his best, and there were a lot of other conditions that he had faced. He did not get into the ring for a long time. It was his first time in several months. And sometimes things happen."

As the incident could easily hit any other athletes who have to make weight ahead of their own fights, Kongthoranee did not see the reason why Rodtang should take that much heat:

"So, I really disagree with people who just keep talking badly about him."

Watch the full interview below:

Superlek aims for quick finish over Kongthoranee

In the mean time, Kongthoranee is facing the toughest challenge in his career, as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is gearing up to set up another victory at ONE Friday Fights 68.

On Friday, June 28, inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Superlek indeed wants to leave the arena with another victory, as he's also taking a chance to grab two-division supremacy on his own.

The Thai superstar said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I will try my best to KO or maybe just finish the game as soon as possible. I'm not saying that it's easy, I'm just going to try to find his weaknesses."