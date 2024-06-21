Kongthoranee ready to shock the world against Superlek, aims for ‘surprise’

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is aware that the odds are stacked against him in his Muay Thai match with Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 next week but he is not letting it dissuade him from coming up with a surprise on fight night and win.

The two fighters are featured in the co-headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Kongthoranee, 27, shared that a daunting challenge awaits against Superlek but there was no way he would allow himself to be stopped from going for a huge win.

The Sor Sommai affiliate said:

"It's all about the timing when it comes to Muay Thai. And I think we'll have to see that in the ring. Do I aim for a surprise? Yes, of course, because I have trained very hard. I have put a lot of effort into the training, into the fight camp."

Trending

Kongthoranee is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in their clash in April. It was his seventh straight victory in a span of a year.

Meanwhile, Superlek successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing championship belt in his possession back in January, defeating Japanese legend Takeru Segawa by unanimous decision.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check your local listings for its availability on your area.

Kongthoranee hopes hard work put in training pays off in Superlek fight

Flyweight Muay Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is preparing hard in the lead-up to his scheduled clash against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28, which he hopes would paid dividends come fight night.

The Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya native looks to take his career to a whole new level by coming up with a victory over 'The Kicking Machine' in their scheduled flyweight Muay Thai clash.

Kongthoranee shared to the South China Morning Post that for his upcoming fight, he made sure that he stayed laser-focused in training like he always does and bring out his best against Superlek.

He said:

"My secret [against Superlek] is to train the hardest and also to have a mindset that I have to do my best every time."

The Sor Sommai athlete currently holds an 8-1 record in ONE Championship and is seeking to add a big fish in Superlek to his list of conquered foes and further establish himself as a fighter to contend with in his division.