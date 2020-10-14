Korean Zombie says says ring rust will not be a factor for Brian Ortega

Chan Sung Jung, better known as the Korean Zombie, is fighting Brian Ortega this weekend in the main event of the UFC Fight Island 6 card. The winner of the fight is likely to get the title shot against champion Alexander Volkanovski next.

Speaking about the fight to The Schmo, the Korean Zombie admitted he will not chase the finish against Ortega. 'T-City' is getting back into the Octagon for the first time since the beat-down against Max Holloway back in 2018.

I never try to finish fights, it just happens that way. Ortega is a tough opponent, he absorbed more than 300 strikes in his last fight against Max Holloway. It will be tough to finish him.

The Korean Zombie believes it will be tough to finish Brain Ortega

Brain Ortega and the Korean Zombie are due to fight this weekend after the fight had to be cancelled last December due to a knee injury to the American. The 29-year-old is coming off his first career loss and a two-year hiatus from the Octagon.

Max Holloway (R) of the United States fights against Brian Ortega

'T-City' used the time off to recover from injuries and will have a new-look team in his corner for the main event. Rener Gracie is the only remaining member of his team from his last fight against the former champion Holloway. However, due to a positive Covid-19 test, he has not travelled with the fighter to Fight Island.

The Korean Zombie is coming into the fight with two first-round knockouts of Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano. This will be the 33-year-old's fifth fight since returning to the Octagon in 2017 following a 4-year-break.

Despite being active the past 3 years, Chan Sung Jung believes that Ortega's break might make him more hungry for the victory.

I don't believe in ring rust too much. I believe Ortega will have more fire and drive after the hiatus, as I did after my layoff.

The duo has some bad blood going into the fight after Ortega slapped the Korean Zombie's friend and translator K-Pop artist Jay Park at UFC 248.

The California native was irked by Park's translation of Zombie's various interviews building up to the fight.