“Only reason I'd fight you is to show everyone how a** you both are” - KSI blasts Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley in response to former UFC champion’s callout

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul were subject to criticism from YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. Citing Woodley's fight with Paul, the Brit claimed he would beat Woodley in lesser time compared to Paul.

The saga began when Jake Paul involved himself in a poll put up by KSI. In his poll, KSI questioned fans about who he should fight next. With Woodley being the front runner, Paul questioned 'The Chosen One' if he was up for the same.

While Woodley seemed to accept the challenge, KSI sent a tweet to the former UFC 170-pound champion. Attaching a GIF to his tweet, the YouTuber wrote:

"Jake Paul really got you on a leash"

ksi @KSI @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… https://t.co/sjKhRciQrl

Tyron Woodley was quick to respond to this tweet from the YouTuber. In his response, Woodley seemed aggressive and criticized KSI for not fighting opponents of high caliber. He wrote:

"And i'll dog walk your a** so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak a** warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it."

Tyron T-Wood Woodley @TWooodley ksi @KSI @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… @TWooodley Jake Paul really got you on a leash… https://t.co/sjKhRciQrl And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/ksi/status/157… And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/ksi/status/157…

While Woodley brought up KSI's last fight, the YouTuber criticized 'The Chosen One' for his bout against Paul. In his response, KSI wrote:

"You literally stood there to get knocked out. Both your fights against Jake were a**. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how a** you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao."

ksi @KSI



Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. Tyron T-Wood Woodley @TWooodley And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/ksi/status/157… And i'll dog walk your ass so now what? You Wouldnt accept a fight on 2 weeks notice. Instead you fought 2 weak ass warm ups. You know my people run the play and put your money where your mouth is! Otherwise keep my name out your mouth before you get slapped in it. twitter.com/ksi/status/157… You literally stood there to get knocked out.Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. twitter.com/twooodley/stat… You literally stood there to get knocked out.Both your fights against Jake were ass. So boring to watch. Only reason I would fight you is to show everyone how ass you both are, by beating you in a quicker time lmao. twitter.com/twooodley/stat… https://t.co/WAodlocUml

If Woodley and KSI fight each other, it would indeed be an interesting fight. While KSI is yet to face an opponent of Woodley's level, the former 170-pound UFC champion is yet to register a win in his boxing career.

Tyron Woodley is yet to register a win in professional boxing

After his loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260, Tyron Woodley was released from the promotion. Since then, 'The Chosen One' has competed in two boxing bouts against Jake Paul. However, the outcome of these fights was not in Woodley's favor.

On August 29, 2021, Woodley made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul. While the former 170-pound champion became the first man to go past two rounds against the Ohio native, Woodley eventually lost the bout via split decision.

While Woodley was looking for revenge against Paul, he was granted the same when he replaced Tommy Fury to fight Jake Paul. The rematch between Paul and Woodley was a back-and-forth. However, the YouTuber knocked out Woodley in round six.

Since then, Tyron Woodley has been absent from competing. But the wait to see 'The Chosen One' in action will end this year, as in an Instagram post, Woodley announced he would be competing against an unnamed opponent this year.

