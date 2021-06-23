KSI responds after Jake Paul accuses him of backing out of a fight between the two

KSI has been in talks to fight fellow social media influencer Austin McBroom in his comeback bout. In the aftermath of reports of the British YouTuber wanting to fight, Jake Paul took to Twitter to take a shot at KSI.

In response to 'The Problem Child,' KSI has tweeted a clip where the American YouTuber-turned-boxer is seen admitting that he isn't willing to fight KSI.

Here's the clip that was posted:

The clip used in his tweet is clearly from a few years ago. Over the past few months, Jake has established himself as a household name in the world of boxing. He is definitely capable of attracting an audience.

Paul has beaten the likes of AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his last boxing match. 'The Problem Child' is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next and will look to improve on his unbeaten professional record.

Paul also holds a victory over KSI's brother Deji. The pair fought on the undercard of KSI and Logan Paul's first fight in Manchester, England.

KSI is aiming to fight Austin McBroom after his recent victory over Bryce Hall

KSI has admitted that he wants to fight Austin McBroom in the aftermath of his victory over Bryce Hall. At the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event, McBroom was victorious over Hall in the show's main event and completely dominated the bout from start to finish.

Following the event, KSI admitted that he could beat anyone who had competed on the Social Gloves event, including McBroom. His comments caught McBroom's attention, and it remains to be seen if the two men will cross paths after going back-and-forth on social media.

KSI recently teamed up with Wasserman Boxing and aims to host crossover/celebrity boxing events moving forward.

