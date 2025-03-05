KSI sees Tommy Fury rematch as more likely than long-awaited Jake Paul showdown: "I'm preparing myself for when that happens"

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI is scheduled to face Dillon Danis on March 29. KSI has done well in his boxing career so far, entering the ring six times and winning four bouts.

In his most recent outing, KSI faced professional English boxer Tommy Fury. In a competitive fight that went the distance, Fury got the nod on the judges' scorecards, leaving KSI frustrated.

KSI was previously scheduled to fight Danis in early 2023 but the American pulled out due to an injury. According to the Brit, he's looking forward to a rematch with Fury rather than fighting longtime rival Jake Paul.

KSI and Paul have called each other out on numerous occasions before but a fight between the pair hasn't materialized. Speaking in an interview to Tyrone, KSI said:

"A Tommy Fury rematch is more likely in the pipeline than a fight with Jake Paul. It’s not because of me, it’s because of Jake Paul. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Jake Paul sees me as the final fight that he can rely on in the end. He’s gonna try to milk the Jake Paul name as much as possible until he can no longer and then he’ll fight me."

Check out KSI's comments below (01:57):

When a former UFC champion criticized Jake Paul for cherry-picking opponents

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping accused Jake Paul of avoiding real competition in the boxing ring and fighting legends of the sport who are way past their prime.

Bisping argued that Paul isn't a fighter but is a businessman who carefully picks opponents he is sure to beat. Reacting on X, he wrote:

"Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect. He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a 'fighter' by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money. But he preys on older legends that are way past their prime."

He added:

"A real fighter doesn’t know they’re gonna win and they don’t cherry pick fights. They take fights they know they might lose. That’s what’s exciting and inspiring to the average man. Not beating someone way past it at least 20 years younger. That’s coward sh*t."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

