British YouTuber and boxer KSI is set to take on Joe Fournier in a highly anticipated DAZN main event on May 13, 2023, at the OVO Arena in London.

As the event draws closer, KSI took to Twitter to post a hype video of himself ahead of the fight. However, Andrew Tate, a controversial internet personality, decided to take a dig at the YouTuber by posting a rainbow emoji in the comments section.

In response, KSI shushed Tate with a witty retort, stating:

"At least I can leave my house and travel".

On March 31, Tate and his brother Tristan were released from prison and placed on house arrest. Since then, ‘Top G’ has been unable to leave his house after a Court ordered the brothers to be kept under house arrest, which was recently extended another 30 days.

KSI reveals his plans to take on Jake Paul; promises to ruin the American's career

The ongoing feud between 'The Nightmare' and Jake Paul has been heating up for years, but a boxing match between the two has yet to materialize. Despite this, rumors are swirling that the two are currently in talks to finally face off later this year.

Speaking to Seconds Out recently, the 29-year-old British boxer said:

"I think Joe Fournier is up there, but I think Tommy Fury is a tougher opponent. That's why, once I destroy Joe Fournier, I'm going to get through to Tommy Fury. Destroy him, and then s*** on Jake Paul's entire boxing career... It's just BS, he doesn't want [the fight]."

