×
Create
Notifications

"He has been fighting farmers" - KSI slams Tommy Fury for not being able to knock out Anthony Taylor in his last fight

KSI (left) via. youtube/whatsgoodpodcast; Tommy Fury (right)
KSI (left) via. youtube/whatsgoodpodcast; Tommy Fury (right)
Manjit Sarmah
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 29, 2021 01:04 AM IST
News

KSI spoke about Tommy Fury's 'terrible' performance in his last match in a recent interview,. Despite Fury winning the fight via unanimous decision, he struggled throughout the bout to secure a finish.

In a recent episode of the What's Good Podcast with Simon Minter and Andrew Shane, British YouTuber KSI slammed the brother of heavyweight star Tyson Fury for not being able to knock Anthony Taylor out.

Speaking about Fury's performance, KSI said:

"It's true he can't, no he can't, because like the thing is he's been fighting farmers. Like, even Jake's mate, his sparring partner [Anthony Taylor]. Bro, he's trash. Bro, like, I think he was training at Bellator and UFC and he did terribly and like you even saw the boxing fight. I was like what is going on? This is not good, and Tommy couldn't put him away. I was like 'Ahhh!' Jake's looking at this like, 'Oh this is easy pickings'."

The trio also discussed Tommy Fury's future in case he loses to Jake Paul. KSI added that it would be extremely 'bad' for the boxer if he fails to defeat Paul.

Check out KSI's appearance on the What's Good Podcast below:

KSI predicts who will win the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

KSI, in the same interview, also shared his predictions for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match, which is scheduled for December 18.

KSI predicted that his fellow YouTube sensation would win. He also claimed Fury is unable to handle the pressure of being on the main stage:

"I think Tommy is gonna lose... I know why, it's because, I don't think Tommy, when it comes to the main stage, I don't think he can handle it... He looks like he's getting forced to fight... Maybe its a ploy."

The trio went on to talk about Jake Paul's previous fights. KSI mentioned that the Cleveland native was able to "weather the storm" in his recent appearances in the ring.

They also talked about how Paul's previous opponents were ineffective boxers. Tyron Woodley, who, according to KSI, had essentially retired, was the only fighter with any boxing credentials of Paul's foes.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆𝙎4-0 🆚 7-0🇺🇸 @jakepaul ❌ 🇬🇧 @tommytntfury @Serranosisters ❌ Miriam Gutierrez@ParoLiam ❌ Yomar Alamo@DeronWilliams@frankgore #PaulFury 🥊 Live on #FITE ➡️ bit.ly/3nVNrIaAvailable in 🇦🇺🇨🇦 & other select intl markets https://t.co/PaR4788p8S

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Jack Cunningham
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी