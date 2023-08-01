KSI takes U-turn on fighting Jake Paul, says he may retire from boxing soon

After months of speculation the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight is now a reality, however the YouTube star turned boxer has also issued an ominous message about his future in boxing.

The bout against Tommy Fury was announced on Monday with the blockbuster main event scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

After the announcement however, the English YouTuber hinted at ending his brief professional boxing career. This leaves a potential matchup against Jake Paul in jeopardy. Paul is one of the biggest names in the realm of social media influencers turned boxers, with 'The Problem Child' having taken on multiple retired and ex-UFC mixed martial artists and beaten them.

The statement was reported on Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, who wrote that there is little belief from the YouTube star that a potential Jake Paul fight may materialize.

"KSI has said he believes he will retire from influencer boxing without fighting Jake Paul if he beats Tommy Fury on Oct 14th: "I feel like that's gonna be my final fight. I just don't see the Jake Paul fight happening."

KSI is ready to show that he is 'that guy' in 'toughest fight' against Tommy Fury

KSI is raring to go against Tommy Fury, who is the only boxer to have beaten the American social media star Jake Paul after seven professional bouts.

The Prime co-founder spoke to DAZN and spoke of the high level of boxing that he intends to showcase in his fight against Tommy Fury. He dubbed Fury as the toughest opponent in the influencer boxing scene, of which he is one of the pioneers alongside Logan Paul.

“I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I’m at. I’ve shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene. KO after KO has now led me to the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene. I’m fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once-undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can’t wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance. After this fight, you’ll understand that I truly am that guy."