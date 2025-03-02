KSI tweets four-word reaction to getting brutally roasted by comedian Jack Whitehall at BRITs 2025, fans react: "It was diabolical"

KSI was in attendance for the BRIT Awards 2025 which took place on March 1 at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, England. The YouTuber was nominated for his song 'Thick of It'.

Ad

During his opening monologue on the show, comedian Jack Whitehall took shots at KSI, poking fun at his music career and his recent role in the show Britain's Got Talent.

"Could it be a fourth-time lucky for the renaissance side-man? The guy that will have a go at literally anything. YouTuber, boxer, energy drink Willy Wonka, rapper, yes his drink is Prime, his music is slightly past his prime... KSI! He's now a Britain's Got Talent judge as well. I love that. KSI judging talent, that's like Stephen Hawking judging [Strictly Come Dancing]."

Ad

Trending

Check out Jack Whitehall's comments below (3:00):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

KSI took to social media to share his response to Whitehall's comments.

"Boy I got cooked."

Check out KSI's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

KSI's post caught the attention of several fans who shared their reactions in the comments section.

One individual described Whitehall's roast of KSI as 'diabolical'.

"It was diabolical."

Another person commended KSI for a being a good sport and taking the jokes on the chin.

"Funny AF. You took it well though. Thank your fellow sidemen for keeping you humble at times bro, they're real ones."

Ad

One user shared that they were wishing for KSI to perform his song at the award show.

"They should have let you perform man. I was looking forward to that."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to KSI's post on X

KSI was last seen in action in October 2023 when he faced off against Tommy Fury in a professional boxing bout. The YouTuber came up short that night and lost the encounter via unanimous decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.