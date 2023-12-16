KSI vs. iShowSpeed full fight video highlights

YouTube stars KSI and iShowSpeed settled their online rivalry in a charity sparring session on Friday night, with the Brit emerging victorious.

The event, held in London and raising funds for the Anthony Walker Foundation, saw 'Olatunji' leverage his experience to dominate the inexperienced American. The younger fighter, boxing for the first time, struggled to keep pace with KSI's footwork and jab, repeatedly finding himself on the ropes. Sensing his opponent's fatigue, 'JJ' offered to end the session. But Speed, refusing to surrender, urged KSI to continue. The match ended in the fourth round, with the rapper respectfully tapping out after dropping Speed with another body shot.

You can check out the video highlights of the session here.

Following the sparring session, fans took to social media to share their varied reactions:

"that ksi vs ishowspeed fight was then funniest thing ever 😂 and speed cried and got racist at the end lmao."

"That IShowSpeed vs. KSI fight was too funny. 😂"

"KSI vs iShowSpeed is the most boring sparing match 🤣🤣"

fans react to KSI vs ishowspeed on X