"Kudos to my opponent" - An emotional Rodtang gives Denis Puric all the props as he exits stage at ONE 167

The promise of an all-out war between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric in the co-main event of their catchweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 last June 7 was delivered as the two striking maestros went toe-to-toe inside the jam-packed Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang eked out a unanimous decision victory over Puric to collect his 15th victory under the ONE Championship banner. Following the win, the Thai megastar gave an emotional message to Puric and Thai fans on his way back to the dugout.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said:

"Kudos to my opponent. He prepared for this fight so well. Also, I would like to apologize to my opponent that I couldn't make weight for this fight. I've done my best. I knew exactly what I would be facing and how much pressure I would have to deal with. I want Thai fans to support all the Thai fighters!"

'The Iron Man' has tipped his hat to 'The Bosnian Menace' and encouraged Thai fans to continue supporting his fellow fighters. It was a bounce-back victory for the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete, who previously received a unanimous decision loss from Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Rodtang and Denis Puric have nothing but respect for each other after their classic fight

After sharing the Circle and putting on an incredibly competitive and exciting match for the fans, Rodtang and Puric have earned each other's respect. This has opened up a great relationship between the two combat sports superstars.

Also, the 39-year-old veteran even called Rodtang the king of ONE Championship and thanked him for accepting his challenge. Puric, though, eyes a rematch with him in December.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action on demand for free.