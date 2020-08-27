Kulabdam eyes another KO in Tournament Final against Rodlek

After his show-stopping knockout of “The Million Dollar Baby” Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament semifinals at ONE: NO SURRENDER III, “Left Meteorite” Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai is ready for an encore.

This Friday, 28 August, the top contender will look to use his dangerous left hand once again – this time against Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym in the tournament final at ONE: A NEW BREED in Bangkok, Thailand.

A victory over Rodlek in the Thai capital would guarantee Kulabdam a shot at ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, but he isn’t looking past the PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym standout.

“If my bout with Rodlek goes well, I would get to meet Nong-O,” Kulabdam said.

“I will have to be ready and train really hard. Since I want the World Championship, I must get through this.”

Of course, getting through the man they call “The Steel Locomotive” is much easier said than done. Rodlek has proven that his chin can absorb hammers, as evidenced by his bouts against Liam “Hitman” Harrison and Andrew “Maddog” Miller.

“Since we have a similar striking style with our kicks and punches, it really depends on who makes the wrong move first,” Kulabdam said of his compatriot.

“It’s going to be fun since we are both fierce strikers.”

While the man representing Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai can’t guarantee he will get the win on Friday, he does have a feeling the fight won't last more than three minutes.

"Whoever makes the wrong move first will likely go down," Kulabdam said. "Maybe it won’t even last a round.”

Fans can tune in this Friday, 28 August, when ONE: A NEW BREED is broadcast on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, and the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).