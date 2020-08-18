Kulabdam’s keys to victory against Sangmanee at ‘ONE: NO SURRENDER III’

"Left Meteorite" Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai is less a week away from his sophomore appearance in ONE Championship, and he's got quite the difficult opponent waiting for him.

Kulabdam will battle seven-time Muay Thai World Champion "The Million Dollar Baby" Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament semifinals at ONE: NO SURRENDER III this Friday, 21 August, in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Left Meteorite" is plenty dangerous himself. He's earned three Muay Thai World Championships, two Lumpinee Stadium Fight Of The Year awards, and a Sports Writers Association Of Thailand Fighter Of The Year nod.

So, what are Kulabdam's keys to victory in this matchup?

First, he must find a way to negate the pressure that "The Million Dollar Baby" will put on him.

Additionally, the Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai standout must avoid taking too many left kicks from Sangmanee, which would rack up points and make it hard to launch his own "Left Meteorite."

But if Kulabdam does manage to touch Sangmanee's chin with either a straight left or a left elbow, it could result in what ONE ringside play-by-play commentator Michael "The Voice" Schiavello refers to as "Goodnight Irene."

He's certainly capable of making that happen after racking up a seven-bout knockout streak at Bangkok's Channel 7 Stadium.

Will Kulabdam bankrupt "The Million Dollar Baby" and get one step closer to challenging Nong-O for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship?

Find out this Friday, 21 August, at ONE: NO SURRENDER III in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the event live on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, the ONE Championship YouTube channel, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).