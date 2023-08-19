Larissa Pacheco wife: All you need to know about the PFL star's spouse

2022 PFL women's lightweight champion Larissa Pacheco is one of the baddest women in MMA. She is the only fighter to have defeated the formidable Kyla Harrison.

For all her fame and accomplishments, the fighter is secretive about her private life. However, for fans wondering about her relationship status, the 28-year-old is married to Anne Oliveira. The couple tied the knot in August 2021.

Very little is known about Oliveira. Per a report by ABTC, the MMA star's wife is a well-known dancer. The report also states that the duo have been together for the past three years. Anne Oliveira is also relatively popular on Instagram, with a follower base of over 17k.

Suffice it to say the couple seem to be going strong. After winning her $1 million prize for beating Harrison, Pacheco reportedly bought her wife a new car and paid off all her debts.

Larissa Pacheco holds an overall MMA record of 22-4. Undefeated since a loss to Harrison in 2019, the Brazilian is currently on a nine-fight win streak. Additionally, her last two fights have ended via first-round knockout.

Pacheco is next set to grace the PFL SmartCage on November 24 at The Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, where she'll take on surging contender Marina Mokhnatkina.

Has Larissa Pacheco ever fought in the UFC?

Before finding PFL superstardom, Larissa Pacheco used to fight in the UFC. However, her time at the promotion was rather lackluster.

Starting her MMA journey in 2012, the Brazilian cliched 10 back-to-back wins before getting her ticket to the big leagues.

On September 13, 2014, Pacheco made her UFC debut against former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately for Pacheco, Andrade made light work of her, submitting her via a guillotine in the first round.

Watch Larissa Pacheco vs. Jessica Andrade below:

Pacheco then locked horns with Germaine de Randamie at UFC 185 in 2015, where she lost via second-round TKO. This was her last fight in the UFC.

She jumped promotions to Watch Out Combat Show and then eventually to PFL, where she has not only found her footing but has essentially elevated herself as one of all times greats of the organization.