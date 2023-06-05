Former MMA fighter Justin Governale was featured in the latest season of 'Naked and Afraid', which aired earlier this year.

The show is an American reality TV series which features two survivalists who meet each other naked and have to survive in the wilderness for 21 days. Governale, who was a part of the show in the second episode of season 15, is a man of many talents.

Justin Governale @JustinGovernale Watch my tiny blur on Naked and Afraid 2/26 on Discovery Watch my tiny blur on Naked and Afraid 2/26 on Discovery ❤️ https://t.co/Pz1cfcaLxN

Governale is a former MMA fighter, a Marine veteran, a comic, and a dog rescuer.

Speaking about being a part of the show during an interview with LMTonline, the 37-year-old revealed that it was a lot harder than he initially expected it to be. He said:

"I can’t really talk about the outcome or how deep I had to dig, but I will tell you right now that it was definitely a lot harder than I anticipated."

Further in the interview, Justin Governale also spoke about his time as a Marine and revealed that he had been to 38 countries while serving. He also revealed that he has been a part of 16 pro-fights and eight amateur fights. He said:

"I was a contractor in Afghanistan, been to 38 countries and I have done all sorts of s***, as I have had 16 professional fights, like eight amateur fights and cut weight so many times."

How Justin Governale went from MMA and Marines to rescuing dogs and stand-up comedy?

It's kind of hard to imagine somebody transition from being a MMA fighter and Marine sniper to someone who tells jokes on stage and rescues dog. But that has been the journey of Justin Governale.

During the same interview, he recalled the time he started rescuing dogs after seeing a Facebook post. He revealed that he relocated his first resuced dog to another veteran's house:

"When I started rescuing dogs, and I found her a home with another veteran... I realized that it broke me, and also that I was crying for a lot more than just that moment. So she helped me open up, because when I cried, I felt like I cried for the previous 10 years everything I had been through."

As far as Justin Governale's career as a stand-up comedian goes, it started in 2021. The former MMA fighter was invited by comedian George Anthony on his podcast and asked him to go to a comedy club and tell his stories.

Governale listened to Anthony and nearly three years after his first act, he has started to do sold-out comedy shows of his own.

Governale has a 7-9 professional MMA record and has lost his last three outings inside the cage.

