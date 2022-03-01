Latest UFC 272 betting odds

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal is set to take place this weekend. The pay-per-view will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the much-anticipated event, we take a look at the betting odds.

The main event of the fight card will see welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal lock horns.

The UFC 272 co-main event was in jeopardy after Rafael Fiziev pulled out of his clash against Rafael dos Anjos. Fiziev tested positive for COVID-19. However, it was recently announced that Renato Moicano will step in on short notice to take on 'RDA'.

The fight has been verbally agreed to and both sides are awaiting contracts. Renato Moicano will step in on just four days notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of #UFC272 on Saturday, sources told @marc_raimondi

Here are the betting odds for the pay-per-view according to VegasInsider:

Colby Covington (-350) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+275)

Rafael dos Anjos (-200) vs. Renato Moicano (+170)

Edson Barboza (+125) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-150)

Kevin Holland (-300) vs. Alex Oliveira (+240)

Sergey Spivak (-250) vs. Greg Hardy (+190)

Jalin Turner (-160) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (+130)

Marina Rodriguez (-300) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+240)

Nicolae Negumereanu (+125) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (-150)

Maryna Moroz (+180) vs. Mariya Agapova (-225)

Brian Kelleher (+525) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-750)

Tim Elliott (+210) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (-275)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (+165) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-200)

UFC 272: Fights to watch out for

The UFC 272 main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is a very important one in the current landscape of the welterweight division. Covington is currently ranked No.1 and Masvidal is No.6. There is also a great storyline involved as 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' are former friends and teammates.

Covington lost his last fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. Masvidal's last two fights have been against Usman as well, with the welterweight title on the line on both occasions.

The fight between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell is an important one too. Barboza is No.10 and 'Thug Nasty' is currently ranked No.11 in the featherweight division.

Kevin Holland, meanwhile, will drop a weight class from middleweight as he takes on Alex Oliveira in a welterweight contest. Heavyweights Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy will lock horns in the main card opener.

No.3 ranked women's strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez will fight the No.4 ranked Yan Xiaonan. The contest is scheduled to take place on the preliminary card.

Elsewhere, Brian Kelleher and Umar Nurmagomedov will clash in a featherweight contest during the early prelims. Both fighters usually compete in the bantamweight division. Kelleher will look to sabotage his opponent's undefeated professional record.

13 fights have been confirmed for the UFC 272 card as of now.

